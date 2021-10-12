Elks Lodge donates to Wren…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 recently donated $750 to the Village of Wren to put up new LED lights in the park. This will provide better lighting within the park at night for those who use it. The monies are distributed by the Ohio Elks Association in the form of a Community Service Grant. The Ohio Elks Association receives monies each year from the Elks National Foundation, a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. To date, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 has distributed over $34,893.76 back into Van Wert County to assist the city, county and villages. Photo submitted