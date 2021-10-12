Haven of Hope to celebrate one year

Van Wert independent staff and submitted information

The public is invited to attend a one-year celebration of Haven of Hope men’s homeless shelter in Van Wert, scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, October 17, at the facility at 233 North Market Street.

“It is a blessing that we are able to provide these services to those in need. We are excited to be celebrating one year in service and look forward to not only the years to come, but helping those in need,” interim Executive Director Jamie Ramos said.”

Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution to assist with operational expenses and mission support may do so online at https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/3997284, or via check that can be dropped off the day of the event or mailed to Haven of Hope, P.O. Box 732, Van Wert.