John T. Howard Sr.

John T. Howard, Sr., 79, of Van Wert died at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on April 27, 1942, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to George and Helen Marie (Enis) Howard, who both preceded him in death. He was married the former Iona Lee Headly who also preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his six children, Tammy (Jay) Hanneman of Kalida, Theresa (Kevin) Levi of Bethesda, Ohio, Lisa (Marv) Gahn of Cheboygan, Michigan, John (Shelby) Howard of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, William (Bobijo) Howard of Van Wert, and Vickie Strawser of Van Wert; twenty grandchildren, Curtis Sempkowski, Jessica (Robbie) Reynolds, Cory Howard, James Porter, Jamie (John) Worwa, Racheal Lofst, John III, Brandon, Kimberly, Brooke, Billy, Drake, Zackary and Zoey Howard, Bradie, Erika, Saige Strawser; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Harris of Martins Ferry, and long time friend Edy Schmidt.

John was preceded in death by a daughter, Leona Nieter; three grandchildren, Misty McLaughlin, Paul Porter and Eric Porter; a great grandson, Ezekiel, and ten brothers and sisters.

John retired from Decatur Salvage.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

