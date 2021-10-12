Random Thoughts: NWC finale and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The NWC volleyball finale, Region 14, a fast season, Cleveland Browns fans and Baker Mayfield are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

NWC volleyball

As expected, it’s all coming down to tonight’s Lincolnview/Crestview match at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

It’s very simple. If Lincolnview wins the Lancers will be outright champions for the third consecutive year. If Crestview wins, the Knights, Lancers and Leipsic will finish as tri-champions.

Best of luck to both teams tonight. It should be a great one.

Division IV Region 14

Let me reemphasize how loaded Region 14 is this year.

There’s Van Wert, but there’s also four Sandusky Bay Conference teams to keep an eye on – Bellevue, Clyde, Perkins and Port Clinton.

Bellevue and Clyde will play each other in Week No. 10 and Van Wert played Port Clinton last year. That team is stronger and better than the 2020 Port Clinton squad. Perkins has a running back (Collin Nemitz) who’s averaging 31 carries and 228 yards per game. He’s had a 402 yard rushing performance along with at least two games of 300-plus yards.

My concern with any and all of those teams is they all have powerful rushing attacks, something Van Wert has struggled with at times this season.

There are several other outstanding teams in the region as well. Whichever team wins the region has a good chance to be state champion.

Fast season

Is it just me or does this feel like the fastest high school football season ever? It’s hard to believe just two weeks are left in the regular season.

Cleveland Browns fans

Many Cleveland Browns fans remain furious with the officiating during Sunday’s game against the LA Chargers.

They are steadfast in believing it was the officials that cost Cleveland the game and admittedly, there were some very shaky calls, including a fourth down pass interference call that probably should have been a no-call.

The truth is, the Browns had a 27-14 lead but couldn’t close it out. They had chances to put the Chargers away before the controversial call.

Cleveland went on to lose the game 47-42 but the real story is the inability to get the Chargers off the field on key third and fourth down situations and two big blown coverages that led to touchdowns.

That was the real issue. It should haven’t come down to officiating.

Baker Mayfield

There are also fans who blame Baker Mayfield for the loss.

He finished 23-of-32 for 305 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. One of the incomplete passes was a drop by Odell Beckham Jr. on fourth and two. He didn’t produce a game-winning drive late in the game, mainly because the play calling was very odd down the stretch.

Say what you will about him but Mayfield had a very good game. The loss wasn’t on him.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.