VW independent soccer, volleyball recap

Van Wert independent sports

SOCCER

Van Wert 1 New Knoxville 1 (boys)

NEW KNOXVILLE — Kaden Shaffer scored a goal and Van Wert battled New Knoxville to a 1-1 tie on Monday.

The Cougars will close the regular season Thursday at home against Bath.

Columbus Grove 7 Crestview 1

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Bulldogs improved to 12-1-1 and clinched the program’s first ever outright girls’ soccer championship with a 7-1 win over Crestview on Monday.

Crestview will finish the regular season at Wapakoneta on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

New Knoxville 3 Lincolnview 0

NEW KNOXVILLE — In a matchup of two state ranked Division IV teams, No. 3 New Knoxville swept No. 18 Lincolnview 25-14, 27-25,25-15 on Monday.

Lincolnview will play at Crestview tonight. If the Lancers win, they’ll be outright NWC champions for the third straight year. A loss would force a three-way tie with the Lady Knights and Leipsic.

Antwerp 3 Van Wert 2

ANTWERP — Antwerp won a wild non-conference match Van Wert 23-25, 25-21, 25-11, 18-25, 15-13 on Monday.

Kayla Krites had 11 kills for the Cougars while Jordanne Blythe had 10 kills and four blocks. Carlee Young had 34 digs and Maria Bagley finished with 28 digs. Finley Foster had 29 assists and Sydnee Savage and Mariana Ickes combined for five aces.

Van Wert (6-15) will finish the regular season tonight at Bath.