YWCA shares 3rd part of vision statement

Editor’s note: This is the third of a four-part series of articles on the YWCA’s new vision statement, and what it means for the local community.

Independent staff and submitted information

The YWCA’s new vision statement – By lifting voices and providing safe spaces, the YWCA of Van Wert County will empower all to maximize opportunities and advocate for systems change – presents four clear action areas that center around the work the YWCA does locally.

Each service and program provided falls within one of these four areas: Lift Voices; Provide Safe Spaces; Maximize Opportunities and/or Advocate for Systems Change. This week, the YWCA will take a deeper dive and explain in detail how they maximize opportunities in the Van Wert community.

“Our annual Summer Food Program is one of the most impactful ways we are able to maximize opportunities for families and children in the area,” Betsy Hamman, Director of Youth Development, said.

Through their Summer Food Program, the YWCA has provided free meals and recreational activities for students (ages 4-12) during the summer months for 26 years. Additionally, families have an opportunity to receive fresh produce and shelf-stable food each weekend throughout the summer.

In addition to the YWCA’s Youth Programming, they also offer Educational Support & Resources and Prevention Programs that provide adults and children with opportunities to improve their lives, increase their independence and become more empowered individuals.

For a detailed description of each of these programs and services, please visit www.ywcavanwert.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.