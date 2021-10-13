8 people appear for hearings in CP Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Seven people were arraigned on various charges and one appeared on a bond violation charge this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn Kintner, 21, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 27.

Donald Hammons III, 43, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, also a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. November 3.

Robert Thompson, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to assault on a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree, and three counts of assault on corrections officers, all fifth degree felonies. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 3.

Sara Boroff, 38, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony. She was released on surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. November 3.

Brandon Story, 41, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony and disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no unlawful contact with the victim. A telephone pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. November 3.

Andrew Taylor, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:20 a.m. November 3.

Kyle Leatherman, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl related compound, all fifth degree felonies. He was released on surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 9:40 a.m. November 3.

Also this past week, James Nunemaker, 31, of Van Wert, appeared in court on a charge of violating his bond by having drugs in his possession during an unrelated arrest. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 20.