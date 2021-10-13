Crestview, Lincolnview team up to benefit Hammons

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Plenty of raffle tickets were sold for Tuesday’s fundraiser and lots of bake sale goodies were quickly snapped up. Brett Hammons and Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen had a chance to chat before the match between the Lady Knights and Lincolnview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Ahead of the biggest Northwest Conference volleyball match of the season, two rivals came together in support of 2001 Crestview High School graduate and current Lincolnview boys golf and boys basketball coach Brett Hammons.

Leading up to Tuesday night’s NWC volleyball championship match, the Crestview and Lincolnview school communities banded together for a fundraiser for Hammons, who had a mass removed from his brain in late June. He was later diagnosed with a Grade 3 anaplastic astrocytoma and underwent 30 radiation treatments. Future treatments are possible.

While enduring the first round of costly treatments, Hammons coached golf and led the Lancers to the NWC tournament championship, a runner-up finish at sectionals and a spot in the Division III district. All the while, Hammons continued to teach second grade at Lincolnview Elementary.

Along the way, the communities has shared an outpouring of support through various donations, meal trains and fundraisers to benefit Hammons, his wife Allison and sons Max, Marshall and Mylan.

Crestview junior varsity volleyball coach Rachel Alvarez played a major role in Tuesday’s fundraiser by working with Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy to design and sell over 300 Crestview-Lincolnview T-shirts, while also working with The Well in Van Wert for a special “Views” Hammons Strong tea that generated more funds.

In addition, local businesses and families joined forces to donate 13 baskets filled with various items that were raffled off during the Crestview-Lincolnview volleyball match, plus a bake sale that raised funds via donations.

The fundraising total from Tuesday’s effort totaled over $3,500.

As for the match itself – Crestview won in straight sets, forcing a tri-championship between the Lady Knights, the Lancers and Leipsic. A game story and pictures can be found on the Sports page.