Gregory W. Unterbrink

Gregory W. Unterbrink, 71, of Convoy, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Van Wert Health.

He was born March 20, 1950 in Van Wert a son of Donald and Patty Lou (Debolt) Unterbrink who both preceded him in death. He married Mary H. Mendoza who survives him.

He is also survived by a daughter Roxanne (Todd) Utrup of Delphos; grandchildren Logan, Samantha and Allison; a sister Sandra (spouse Ned who is deceased) Young of Columbus; a brother, Daniel (Jennifer) Unterbrink, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews and many in-laws.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David in infancy and a sister Diana Williamson.

Greg enjoyed watching sports especially the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also got great pleasure in playing with his grandchildren and all of the other children in the family.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and American Legion Post 178. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a self employed Attorney and also served as a public defender. He attended Ohio State University in 1968 and then joined the army. He attended OSU for two more years upon his army discharge and then earned his BA from Incarnate Word University in San Antonio, Texas in 1975. In 1981 he received his Law Degree from the University of Toledo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 16, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Bohnsack officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 15, from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:30 at Brickner Funeral Home.

Preferred memorials: St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

