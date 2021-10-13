ODOT hiring seasonal snowplow drivers

Van Wert independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is in need of extra snowplow drivers for the upcoming winter season.

ODOT District 1, which serves Van Wert, Paulding, Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, and Wyandot counties, will hold two hiring events to find approximately 37 seasonal snowplow drivers. The rate of pay is $18.59 an hour and seasonal drivers can expect to work from December through March.

The hiring events will take place at the following locations:

October 21, from 12-5 p.m. at the ODOT District 1 Office, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima.

October 28, from 12-4 p.m. at the Defiance County maintenance garage, 2340 Baltimore Road, Defiance.

During the event applicants will complete interviews, physical abilities tests, and a driving record review.

Applicants should bring their driver’s license, and if possible, complete the online application prior to the event. Applicants must have a valid Class A or B CDL with tanker endorsement, a good driving record, and submit to a drug screen and background check.

Plowing snow is the primary job responsibility for winter seasonal positions. A typical work week is 40 hours, more for snow and ice events. However, on-call and part-time options may be available.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary. Training is available for applicants who meet the basic requirements.

Learn more about the open positions and apply in advance at https://tinyurl.com/WinterSeasonalD1.