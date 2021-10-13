Paulding County has new commissioner

Van Wert independent news

PAULDING — A rural Oakwood man has been chosen as the newest Paulding County Commissioner.

Mike Weible has been chosen by the county’s Republican Central Committee to replace Clint Vance, who passed away September 20 at his home near Cecil. Weible was picked from a field of 11 applicants and is expected to be sworn in as soon as today.

His appointment runs until December 21, 2022 and state law will require him to run for the remaining two years of the term, including a primary election in May, in other Republican candidates seek the seat, then the general election in November of 2022.