Van Wert drops regular season finale

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — The Lady Cougars put up a fight but Bath defeated Van Wert 26-24, 25-21, 19-25, 26-24 in the regular season finale on Tuesday.

Carlee Young had 36 assists and Maria Bagley finished with 35 assists and 10 kills, while Finley Foster tallied 28 assists. Kayla Krites had eight kills and Jordanne Blythe finished with seven.

Van Wert (6-16, 1-8 WBL) will face Defiance in the Division II sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, at Defiance High School.