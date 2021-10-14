Apple Festival, Harvest Happenings set

Van Wert independent news

Apples, apple-themed foods and much more will be featured at the 2021 Apple Festival this Friday and Saturday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Along with apples, the festival will feature pumpkins, mums, fall decor items, crafts, various vendors, free wagon rides and other activities, plus Venedocia Lions sausage sandwiches.

The festival, sponsored by the Van Wert Area Fruit Growers Association will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.

The fairgrounds will also host the second annual Harvest Happenings from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. A craft show, seasonal produce market, food vendors, a kiddie tractor pull and Jack-O-Lanterns will be among the attractions offered. Admission will be free.