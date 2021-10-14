Lincolnview candidates forum…

Kelly Dye (above left) and Eric Germann (above right), Lori Snyder (below left) and Mark Zielke (below right) answered various questions from Lincolnview school district residents during a school board candidate forum held at Lincolnview High School Wednesday night. Dye is a challenger while Germann, Snyder and Zielke are incumbents. The four are running for three seats. The forum was organized by the Lincolnview Local Education Association and Lincolnview Classified Education Association. The VW independent will pose questions and feature answers from each of the four candidates in the coming days. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent