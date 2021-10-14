New members…

The Crestview Honor Society inducted ten new members on during a ceremony held on Sunday, October 12. The current membership, along with inductees and parents, heard Crestview alumna Hannah Bowen speak on personal development and the impact young people can have when they make their voices heard. New members include: (front row) Bailey Miller, Gavin Etzler, Connor Tussing, Donovan Wreath, and Kennedy Sites. (back row) Macy Kulwicki, Carmen Hoersten, Karis Holloway, and Hannah Schmiesing. Photo submitted