Beth Ann Young

A celebration of life will be held for Beth Ann Young from 4-6 p.m. Friday, October 22, at the Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert.

The family is inviting everyone to share stories and memories and celebrate the life of Beth.

Beth, 68, of Holland, Michigan, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Holland Hospital. She was born March 2, 1952, in Van Wert to Bill and Rea (Williamson) Stripe, who both preceded her in death.

She had an ongoing passion and love for animals.

She is survived by her daughter, Emily Young and son, Zachary Young (Misty Good), and her brother, Brent Stripe (Callie Stripe).

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.