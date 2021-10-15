Author Stacey Cook to speak at YWCA

Independent staff and submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County Department of Survivor Services has announced plans to be host a local author and her new book as part of their Domestic Violence Awareness Month initiative for October.

Stacy Cook

Van Wert County native Stacey Cook will discuss her new publication entitled “Bruised and Battered: Stories of Triumph”. The book recounts Cook’s experiences as a survivor of domestic violence. Cook will read an excerpt and answer questions about her experience with intimate partner violence. Books will be available for purchase at the event and $2 from each purchase will be donated to YWCA domestic violence programs.

This free event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at the YWCA at 408 E. Main St. Refreshments from Convoy Road Coffee Roasters and coffee house type treats from Van Wert Manor will be available to attendees at no cost.

“We invite everyone from the community to attend this event to support Stacey in this endeavor as well as to learn more about what domestic violence victims face while in their abusive situation,” Jamie Evans, YWCA Director of Survivor Services said. “Once you hear Stacey’s story, you will understand how complicated intimate partner violence is and why victims often times cannot just leave their abuser.”

Interested individuals may register for free on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-book-stacey-cook-and-her-story-of-being-battered-bruised-tickets-168759238425 or contact Julie Schaufelberger to reserve a spot at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org, or call 419,238,6639 extension 108.