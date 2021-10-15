BGSU Men’s Chorus coming to Van Wert

The Bowling Green State University Men’s Chorus will be in concert at the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 28.

Founded in 1971 and celebrating their 50th Anniversary, the BGSU Men’s Chorus is steeped in rich tradition, brotherhood, and a shared devotion for passionate music-making.

The chorus, under the direction of BGSU Men’s Chorus alumnus, Dr. Richard Schnipke, endeavors to provide an evening of musical excellence, performing a variety of music ranging from classics by Schubert to new music by composers including Dominick DiOrio and Catherine Dalton. The program will also feature hymn arrangements, gospel music, traditional BGSU songs, and performances by barbershop quartets.

This spring, the BGSU Men’s Chorus is honored to be performing at the National Seminar of Intercollegiate Men’s Choruses (IMC), as well as the Midwest American Choral Director’s Association (ACDA) Conference. Music on this tour will provide concert attendees with a “sneak peak” of the program to be performed at these high-profile events. To make this tour possible, a freewill offering will be collected to help defray the costs of going on tour.

First United Methodist Church is located at 113 W. Central Avenue. There are entrances to the sanctuary off Central Avenue as well as Jefferson Street. Doors to the public will be open one hour prior to the 7 p.m. performance.