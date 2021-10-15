Cheryl Kathleen (Gribler) Baker

Cheryl Kathleen (Gribler) Baker, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born September 12, 1949, to Gradon and Elizabeth (Agner) Gribler, who both preceded her in death. She later married the love of her life and partner of 53 years, Carlos Baker, who also preceded her in death.

Cheryl was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert and worked for Teleflex for 36 years. She loved to read and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Cheryl is survived by her children: Marc (Heather) Baker of Van Wert, Steve (Julie) Baker of Van Wert, and Angie (Ben) Bigham of Ohio City; grandchildren: Brandon, Lexi, Maci, Brittany, Kyley, Dylan, Taylor, Zach, Brittany and Tiffany; 12 great-grandchildren; and two siblings: Ann (Harold) Zinsmeister of Spencerville and Alan (Lisa) Gribler of Columbus.

A funeral service will take place at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, with the Rev. Jim Burns officiating. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert following the funeral service.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Monday, October 18, and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Liberty Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.