Crestview Class of 1971 holds reunion

Submitted information

The Crestview High School Class of 1971 recently celebrated with a 50-year class reunion, starting with a meal and social time at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert. The classmates then enjoyed an exciting Crestview football victory over Delphos Jefferson, before going back to Olympic Lanes.

On Saturday, the group met in the morning where they toured the Village of Convoy Historical Society’s Opera House, were given the status of the current restoration, and plans for the future. A $500 donation from the class was presented to the Village of Convoy Historical Society’s President David Thomas.

Crestview Class of ’71 reunion photo. Kneeling in front (left to right): Jim Kitson, Jon Diller, Bob Gehres. Front row: Suzy Bebout Stripe, Shirley Gehres Galloway, Patti Pancake Keister, Sandee Preston Greulach, Suzan Miller Farley, Connie Weaver Martinez, Bonnie Weaver Delgado, Rachel Stuck Motycka, Steve Reno, and Ilona Fortney Welker. Row 3: David Lichtensteiger, Sue Burley Sinning, Sherry McClure Cunningham, Doug Lehman, Les Langdon, Brenda Gorrell Pyatt, Sue Beahrs Mankey, Jan Poling Boone, Barb Richey Rohrer, Rosalind Fortney Bailey, Janis Shutt Mathews, John Mathews, Marilyn Coyne Reno, Joyce Dowler Runyon, Greg Jones, Row 4: Carl Short, Steve Haggerty, John Webster, Terry Fralick, Jim Thomas and Paul Davis. Photo provided

Following the tour, classmates joined in lunch at The Cheers and Gears Bar and Grill in Convoy. A group then gathered in Wren for a historical tour of the Hurless School building in Moser Park given by Wren Heritage before enjoying a meal prepared by Gibson’s Backyard BBQ.

Guests of honor were former coaches and educators Ray Etzler, Dan Kline, and Joe Steffan and their spouses. A special acknowledgement of the 1971 basketball team’s trip to State and the establishment of the first Crestview football team was given to the group by Jon Diller. A memorial slideshow and a moment of silence honoring the departed classmates was observed. Jim Kitson and Doug Lehman then volunteered to take charge of the next reunion planned for 2026.

The evening was made complete for all those in attendance by socialization and the sharing of memories.