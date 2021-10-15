Crestview golf awards

The Crestview Golf program recently held its awards night to recognize the team and its success throughout the season. Coaches Jeremy Best and Mitchell Rickard presented players with several awards and special recognition for both the girls’ and boys’ programs. Special award winners were Will Sharpe (4-year Award, NWC Honorable Mention), Evan Scarlett (4-year Award, Lowest Average, NWC Honorable Mention) and Ethan Best (Knight Pride Award). Not pictured: Elizabeth Gent (Lowest Average). Photo submitted