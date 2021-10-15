The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 9

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 15.

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 34 Defiance 0
Shawnee 32 Kenton 0
St. Marys Memorial 28 Bath 0
Van Wert 41 Elida 7
Wapakoneta 41 Celina 7

NWC

Bluffton 40 Delphos Jefferson 37
Crestview 38 Ada 7
Columbus Grove 45 Spencerville 7
Leipsic 26 Allen East 14

GMC

Antwerp 22 Edgerton 14
Ayersville 22 Fairview 14
Tinora 48 Hicksville 0
Wayne Trace 40 Paulding 0

MAC

Anna 28 Minster 21
Delphos St. John’s 27 Fort Recovery 26 (OT)
Marion Local 24 Coldwater 21
New Bremen 51 Parkway 19
Versailles 27 St. Henry 7

Other

Lima Central Catholic 35 Galion 7
Toledo St. Francis DeSales 20 Lima Sr. 19

POSTED: 10/15/21 at 9:15 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports