Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 9

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 15.

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 34 Defiance 0

Shawnee 32 Kenton 0

St. Marys Memorial 28 Bath 0

Van Wert 41 Elida 7

Wapakoneta 41 Celina 7

NWC

Bluffton 40 Delphos Jefferson 37

Crestview 38 Ada 7

Columbus Grove 45 Spencerville 7

Leipsic 26 Allen East 14

GMC

Antwerp 22 Edgerton 14

Ayersville 22 Fairview 14

Tinora 48 Hicksville 0

Wayne Trace 40 Paulding 0

MAC

Anna 28 Minster 21

Delphos St. John’s 27 Fort Recovery 26 (OT)

Marion Local 24 Coldwater 21

New Bremen 51 Parkway 19

Versailles 27 St. Henry 7

Other

Lima Central Catholic 35 Galion 7

Toledo St. Francis DeSales 20 Lima Sr. 19