Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 9
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 15.
WBL
Ottawa-Glandorf 34 Defiance 0
Shawnee 32 Kenton 0
St. Marys Memorial 28 Bath 0
Van Wert 41 Elida 7
Wapakoneta 41 Celina 7
NWC
Bluffton 40 Delphos Jefferson 37
Crestview 38 Ada 7
Columbus Grove 45 Spencerville 7
Leipsic 26 Allen East 14
GMC
Antwerp 22 Edgerton 14
Ayersville 22 Fairview 14
Tinora 48 Hicksville 0
Wayne Trace 40 Paulding 0
MAC
Anna 28 Minster 21
Delphos St. John’s 27 Fort Recovery 26 (OT)
Marion Local 24 Coldwater 21
New Bremen 51 Parkway 19
Versailles 27 St. Henry 7
Other
Lima Central Catholic 35 Galion 7
Toledo St. Francis DeSales 20 Lima Sr. 19
POSTED: 10/15/21 at 9:15 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports