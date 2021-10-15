Health Dept. 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports two additional COVID-19 deaths of Van Wert County residents, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 70. One of the victims was in the 80-89 age range while the other was 70-79.

There have also been 10 confirmed cases who have passed away due to causes other than COVID-19.

The health department also reports an increase of 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, October 7, 2021 for a total of 3,435 confirmed cases. There are four known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 11,953 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The booster vaccination is now available for those who received Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are not approved for booster shots at this time. The Pfizer booster is available during the regular COVID-19 clinic. Additional clinics may be added depending on demand.

The health department continues to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for first and second doses every Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the Van Wert County Health Department. Pfizer vaccine is available for all those age 12 and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up. Severely immunocompromised individuals may receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. The health department encourages immunocompromised individuals to consult with their physician to determine whether they are eligible for this third dose. The patient must meet eligibility criteria and must have completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series at least 28 days ago.

Those wishing to receive the vaccine should bring a photo ID and insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.