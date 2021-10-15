Hunter passes Crestview by Ada 38-7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Carson Hunter completed 11-of-15 passes for 265 yards and tossed three touchdown passes, two to Hunter Rothgeb, and Crestview enjoyed a 38-7 homecoming win over Ada on Friday.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and improved Crestview’s record to 6-3 (3-3 NWC) while Ada fell to 1-8 (0-6 NWC).

Hunter Rothgeb (7) caught two touchdown passes during Friday’s homecoming win over Ada. Rothgeb finished iwth six receptions for 133 yards. Bob Barnes/Van Wert indpependent

“He did a really good job and he had a had a great week for us in preparation on offense and defense,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said of Hunter. “We’re really proud of him for his leadership – he’s in a tough position because we’ve asked him to be our backup quarterback and to be ready if JJ (Ward) can’t go.”

“JJ was in a position where he couldn’t play this week so Carson provided excellent leadership, commanded our huddle really well and he put up great numbers and made good decisions.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Hunter threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Rontae Jackson, then connected with Wren Sheets for the two point conversion. Hunter also threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Rothgeb with just over a minute left until halftime, then Kaden Kreischer kicked a 39-yard field goal just before the break to give the Knights a 18-0 lead.

Crestview added a pair of late third quarter touchdowns – a 42-yard pass from Hunter to Rothgeb and a two yard score by Ayden Lichtensteiger. Rothgeb finished with six receptions for 133 yards.

“Tonight Hunter was our fourth captain and went out there and demonstrated why his teammates have confidence in him,” Lautzenheiser said. “He has really good body control, makes great cuts and he understands how to put himself in a good position to use leverage. Obviously when he gets the ball in his hands he’s a big time playmaker.”

Grant Preston put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with a 54-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, then Crestview ended the scoring with a three yard Isaac Kline touchdown run with just under four minutes left in the game. Kaygen Bogle kicked the final two extra points for Crestview.

Nick Helt led Crestview’s ground game with seven carries for 61 yards, including a 39-yard run, while Kline had 16 carries for 34 yards. Hunter added 29 yards on six carries and the Knights finished with 436 yards of total offense.

The defense held Ada to just 146 total yards, including 19 carries and 75 yards rushing by quarterback Kadin Phipps. Phillps completed 9-of-16 passes for 26 yards.

The Knights will finish the regular season at home against Leipsic on Friday.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

CV – Carson Hunter 38-yard pass to Rontae Jackson (Hunter pass to Wren Sheets)

CV – Carson Hunter 17-yard pass to Hunter Rothgeb (Kaden Kreischer kick)

CV – Kaden Kreischer 39-yard field goal.

Third quarter

CV – Carson Hunter 42-yard pass to Hunter Rothgeb (PAT failed)

CV – Ayden Lichtensteiger 2-yard run (Kaygen Bogle kick)

Fourth quarter

A – Grant Preston 54-yard kickoff return (Max Puerto kick)

CV – Isaac Kline 3-yard run (Kaygen Bogle kick)