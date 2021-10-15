Lincoln Highway Association to meet in VW

Submitted information

The October monthly meeting of the Western Ohio Chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association (WOC-LHA) will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, at the Van Wert County Historical Museum, 602 N. Washington Street in Van Wert.

After a short business meeting, Van Wert residents Jim and Rosie Cox will present a multimedia program entitled “Bicycling Across the Country”. Their program will detail their bicycle trip from coast-to-coast. Members and guests are encouraged to bring a “brown bag” dinner to eat on the grounds or in the Museum Annex beginning at 6 p.m. or just attend the presentation at 7 p.m.

The WOC-LHA meets monthly, typically the third Tuesday of each month. The purposes of the Chapter include the promotion, preservation and education of the Lincoln Highway and its associated sites. Meetings of the group are generally historical in nature and begin at 7 p.m. somewhere along the Lincoln Highway in the western third of Ohio and usually follow a dinner. Membership is encouraged and guests are always welcome.

For more information email moeberg2@roadrunner.com.