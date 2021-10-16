William D. Benschneider

William D. Benschneider, a.k.a. Bill, Benny, Bench, Benji, or Big’n, passed away peacefully in his home Monday, October 4, surrounded by family.

He was born on July 7, 1945 to Donna Jean and William Benschneider in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda; son Bill (Erika) Benschneider and daughter Karla (Sam) Gillivan. He was quite fond of his grandchildren: Paul, Zach, Austin, Madyson, and Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mike; sisters Cindy and Debbie, and sons Scott (Angel) and Jeff Benschneider.

Bill was active, enjoying the challenge of adventure. He completed six marathons and many 10K races, bicycled hundreds of miles through the Midwest, hiked, camped, and rafted in the Grand Canyon, toured on a river cruise in Europe, and basked in the sun at various island destinations. He also loved sports both as a spectator and participant.

Bill worked 41 years for Central Mutual Insurance Company as a regional claims manager. He then retired to Arizona to play golf and soak up the sun. Bill was a big man with a tough exterior and an equally big heart and kind soul. His close friends occasionally referred to him as “Gentle Ben” and his golf buddies as “The King of One Liners”

Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church of the Valley (CCV) Peoria, Arizona campus at 2 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, November 4.

Preferred memorials: grandson Austin’s special needs trust through Zelle at abtrust21@gmail.com or Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria, AZ. 85383. In the memo section please state “Special Needs Program.”