First Team All-WBL!

Tyra McClain (left) and Kyra Welch (right) each earned First Team All-WBL) honors at the annual WBL meet in Kenton on Saturday. Welch led the Lady Cougars with a third place finish (20:05.42) and McClain finished 11th overall (21:36.07). Lexi Deitemeyer (22nd, 22:40.81), Alyssa Knittle (27th, 23:00.64) and Emma Dolan (39th, 24:06.27) rounded out the scoring. As a team, Van Wert finished third behind Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf. Van Wert photo