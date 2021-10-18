Lancer girls win NWC cross country meet

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview won the Northwest Conference girls’ cross country championship and Crestview finished as the runner-up during Saturday’s meet in Van Wert.

On the boys’ side, Lincolnview was the runner-up to Columbus Grove while the Knights finished fifth.

Lincolnview’s Julia Stetler finished second overall with a time of 22:05 and three teammates finished in the top 10 – Kendall Coil (fifth, 23:20.9), Olivia Snyder (seventh, 23:42.32) and Lindsey Hatcher (10th, 24:23.41). In addition, Emma Hatcher finished 22nd, running the course in 26:10.7.

Bluffton freshman June Essinger was the individual winner (21:32).

Lincolnview won the NWC girls’ cross country meet in Van Wert. Lincolnview photo

As a team, Lincolnview finished with 36 points followed by Crestview (53), Bluffton (59) and Columbus Grove (65).

The Lady Knights were paced by Lauren Walls, who finished fourth overall (23:05.6). Teammate Emily Greulach finished sixth (23:35.6), followed by Baylee Miller (16th, 25:33.8), Megan Mosier (20th, 25:50.3) and Kate Sawmiller (23rd, 26:41.7).

Columbus Grove took the boys’ team title with 33 points, while Lincolnview finished with 58, followed by Bluffton (75), Allen East (106), Crestview (125) and Spencerville (155).

Jackson Robinson led the Lancers with a fifth place finish and a time of 17:36.4 and Daegan Hatfield logged a 10th place finish (18:08.4). Conner Baldauf (14th, 18:44), Kreston Tow (15th, 18:46.6) and Evan Johns (18:48.1) rounded out the scoring for Lincolnview.

Hayden Tomlinson was Crestview’s top finisher (18:48), followed by Isaiah Watts (30th, 19:57.9), Logan Foudy (40th, 20:44), Gavin Grubb (54th, 21:58.6) and Nolan Walls (57th, 22:00).

Crestview and Lincolnview will compete in the Division III district meet at Columbus Grove on Saturday.