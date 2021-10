Lincolnview wins finale over Miller City

Van Wert independent sports

MILLER CITY — Lincolnview ended the 2020-2021 volleyball season with a 25-23, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20 win at Miller City on Saturday.

The Lancers finished the regular season 16-5 and 7-1 in the Northwest Conference, and as tri-champions with Crestview and Leipsic.

Lincolnview will host Wayne Trace or Perry in the Division IV sectional finals at 5 p.m. Thursday.