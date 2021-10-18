Mary Louise (King) Stemen

Mary Louise (King) Stemen, 92, of Ohio City passed away peacefully at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Meadows of Delphos.

She was born November 28, 1928 to Verna L. (Clouse) and Willis King in Ohio City, Ohio.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Raymond “Boz” Stemen; four children, Leslie Elaine (John) Simon, Teresa Lynn and (John) Poetker of Ohio City, Sandra Kay Stemen and “Kip” Christopher Allen (Angie) Stemen of Van Wert; grandchildren, Amanda (Sean) Perkins of Hilliard, Elizabeth Megan Simon of Aspen, Colorado, Michael Poetker of Elkridge, Maryland, Trey (Ashley) Stemen of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Hannah Stemen of Midlothian, Virginia, and seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Aidan and Kellan Perkins, Christopher, Thomas and Danielle Poetker and Miles Stemen.

Mary was a long time member and supporter of Ohio City United Methodist Church. She was a 1946 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and attended the International Business College. Mary worked as a bookkeeper and a clerk for many years. Mary and Boz traveled extensively in their motor home and spent many winters as snowbirds in Alamo, Texas. They also loved to do international travel as well.

Through the years, Mary was a partner in the family farming operation and Stemen’s Farm Market. She was a quilter, fabulous cook and was never happier than when we were all gathered and cooking together in her kitchen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, William King and a sister, Lois (King) Bonvillian.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Private burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Alzheimer’s Association, Ohio City United Methodist Church or Community Health Professionals.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.