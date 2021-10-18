Sharon A. Osting

Sharon A. Osting, 72, of rural Van Wert passed away Friday evening, October 15, 2021 at the James Cancer Center in Columbus.

She was born on August 27, 1949, in Van Wert the daughter of Helen (Harvey) Bowersock who survives in Van Wert and Lloyd Bowersock, who preceded her in death. On May 23, 1980, she married David Osting who survives.

Other family members include a daughter, Jodi (Robbie) Thompson of Van Wert; two stepdaughters, Stacey (Keith) Kramer of Delphos, and Michelle (Derek) Webb of Delphos; a sister, Cheryl (Greg) Mendenhall of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, Lauren (Will) Paton, Brittany (Matt) Burgei, Samantha (Samuel) Brumett, Allison Kramer, Cassidy, Jada and Camden Schafer, and Boden Webb; and four great-grandchildren, Harper, Ellie, Isabelle and Scarlett.

Sharon had been a waitress at Brookside Restaurant, the Holiday Inn, and Willow Bend. She also collected, researched, bought and sold antiques. She was a strong woman and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family requests no flowers or gifts.

