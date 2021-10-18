Vantage Career Center salon set to open

VW independent staff and submitted information

Vantage Career Center’s Avantagé Salon will be open for business starting Tuesday, October 19. Vantage Cosmetology seniors will schedule appointments and manage the salon from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays weekly.

The Avantagé Salon offers a variety of hair and beauty services, including hair care, manicures, gel polish, pedicures, permanents, hair cutting and styling. Even more specialty services will be available later in the year, such as hair coloring, facials, paraffin dipping for extremely dry hands, tea tree experience, deep conditioning treatment and aromatherapy.

Vantage senior Cosmetology student and program President Kayla Graham (Paulding) supports fellow senior Nitza Florez Flete (Delphos Jefferson) while she sits for her eyebrow waxing skills exam in preparation for opening day of the Avantagé Salon. Photo submitted

The Vantage Cosmetology program introduces juniors to basic knowledge of skills in the beauty industry, such as shampooing, cutting, and styling hair as well as manicures, pedicures and specialized nail services to their clients.

Seniors in this program then use their fundamental skills for a soft Salon opening, and continue to use advanced techniques throughout the year to deliver a wide-range of skin care and nail treatments, while continuously gaining experience working and managing a full-service salon. Upon completion of the program and meeting the requirements of the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology, Vantage students become eligible to take the state examination prior to graduation.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment with the Avantagé Salon, please call 419.238.5411 ext. 2003. Appointments are required and if school is on a delay, cosmetology services are canceled for the day.