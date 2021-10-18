WBL champ!

Van Wert High School senior Hunter Sherer won the Western Buckeye League individual cross country championship at Kenton on Saturday. Sherer ran the course in 16:48.13 and helped the Cougars to a team runner-up finish behind Defiance. Gage Wannemacher finished eighth overall (17:30.40) and Drew Laudick placed 10th overall (17:38.63). Gage Springer (16th, 17:45.23) and John Kramer (21st, 17:57.48) rounded out the scoring for Van Wert. Sherer, Wannemacher and Laudick each earned First Team All-WBL honors. Van Wert photo