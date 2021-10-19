Don R. Davis

Don R. Davis, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Born on December 31, 1934 in Van Wert, Don was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University and was a lifelong Buckeyes fan. He spent the majority of his CPA career as a partner at Morrow, Davis and Burgoon in Chillicothe.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary; their four sons, Jim (Jenny), David, Bill (Jenifer) and Bob, and five grandchildren, Thomas (Emma), Becca, Mary-Grace, Joseph, and Matthew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pryse and Georgia and siblings Wilfred, Ray and Jean.

Don’s civic-minded nature led him to serve as President of the Chillicothe Jaycees, Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Board of Directors of Ross County Medical Center and volunteered at St. Peter Church as an usher and on the finance committee.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 23, in Kettering. Visitation will be held one hour prior. If unable to attend in person, please join in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. A Memorial Mass will also be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 30 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe. There will be a luncheon held at church following the cemetery service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home in Kettering.