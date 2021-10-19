Marsh Foundation earns new accreditation

For years, the Marsh Foundation’s clinical and counseling department has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). They have now received their first accreditation for their residential services division.

Kim Mullins, Executive Director of Child and Family Services at the Marsh Foundation, views the accreditation as a great accomplishment.

“Through accreditation, the Marsh demonstrates value and quality of our services as well as meeting internationally recognized organizational and program standards,” Mullins said. “The surveyors looked at all of our services and methods for demonstrating positive outcomes and our business practices.”

The latest accreditation is critical to The Marsh Foundation’s transition to a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP). CARF accreditation is one of the State of Ohio’s requirement for QRTPs. The agency also officially received their QRTP certification last week.

According to Mullins, this was a large undertaking and a long process for the organization that involved many staff members.

“I particularly would like to thank LeAnn Patterson, compliance specialist, for her dedicated work which led the way for this to happen for our agency,” she said.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services.

Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members.