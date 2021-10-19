Nadine V. Wagner

Nadine V. Wagner, 93, of Convoy passed away at 2 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born on November 8, 1927, in Ft Wayne, the daughter of Bruce and Ruth Peigh, who both preceded her in death. On May 18, 1949, she married Donald Wagner, who also preceded her in death.

Nadine was a graduate of Southside High School in Fort Wayne.

Nadine had worked as a telephone operator at Convoy Telephone, Gene’s Bar and Grill in Convoy and retired from Aeroquip in Van Wert, after many years of service.

Nadine was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Convoy where she belonged to the Fidelis Guild. Nadine enjoyed cooking, taking vacations, fishing, bingo and bowling.

Surviving are her sons, Richard “Dick” Wagner of Van Wert and Dan (Julie) Wagner of Fort Wayne and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nadine was preceded in death by two daughters, Lois Taylor and Judith Wagner; a sister, Marge Clouse and daughter-in-law, Debra Wagner.

Nadine will be buried privately in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Convoy.

