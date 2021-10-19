ODOT seeking input on upcoming project

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the Delphos Safe Routes to School project in various parts of Allen and Van Wert counties.

The City of Delphos is partnering with ODOT to provide improved pedestrian facilities, including:

West side of Pierce Street from north of the Franklin Elementary School driveway to the 5th Street intersection.

East side of Piece Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street.

North side of 4th Street between Washington Street and Franklin Street.

East side of Franklin Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street.

East side of Jefferson Street between 3rd Street and 5th Street.

Other sign and signal enhancements include:

Curb ramps with ADA compliant detectors at the 4th Street and Franklin Street intersection.

School zone and speed limit signs on the east and west end of 2nd Street.

Pedestrian signs, pushbuttons, and crosswalks (repainted) at the 2nd Street and Jefferson Street intersection.

Enhanced crosswalks, signage, and pavement markings at the 1st Street and Clay Street intersection, the 2nd Street and Clay Street intersection, and the 3rd Street and Jefferson Street intersection.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023.

A portion of this project will occur in a regulated floodplain. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels.

A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website: https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/projects/113503.