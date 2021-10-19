On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this weekend’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games are live and games are subject to change due to COVID-19.
WKSD
Friday, October 22: Antwerp at Hicksville, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
Saturday, October 23: Ohio State at Indiana, 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
WERT
Friday, October 22: Bath at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
Saturday, October 23: Western Michigan at Toledo, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
POSTED: 10/19/21 at 3:49 am. FILED UNDER: Sports