On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this weekend’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games are live and games are subject to change due to COVID-19.

WKSD

Friday, October 22: Antwerp at Hicksville, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday, October 23: Ohio State at Indiana, 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

WERT

Friday, October 22: Bath at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday, October 23: Western Michigan at Toledo, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff.