Random Thoughts: a title, playoffs, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

One game away from a title, WBL football playoffs, predictions vs. actual final standings, Shawnee, a high-scoring team, Bishop Sycamore and NFL officiating are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

On the cusp of a title

With a win on Friday, Van Wert will capture at least a share of the Western Buckeye League football championship, the first since 1987, when the Cougars shared it with St. Marys Memorial and Kenton.

Who has memories of that 1987 team or season that they would like to share? Feel free to email sports@thevwindependent.com.

WBL postseason

It appears up to seven Western Buckeye League teams may qualify for the football playoffs.

St. Marys Memorial, Wapakoneta and Shawnee are assured spots in Division III, Region 12, while Elida still has a shot, if the Bulldogs can beat Shawnee on Friday.

Van Wert will be one of the top seeds in Division IV, Region 14 and it appears Ottawa-Glandorf and Bath have qualified in Division V, Region 18.

Official playoff pairings will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Predictions vs. actual final standings

Next week I’ll compare our preseason predictions for the Northwest Conference against the actual final regular season standings.

Let’s just say I was right in some respects and wrong in other ways.

Shawnee cleans up

Shawnee won five of eight fall sports titles – boys and girls soccer, golf, tennis and girls cross country.

Clinton-Massie

In Division IV, Region 16, Clinton-Massie has put some eye-popping numbers on the scoreboard over the last four games.

The lowest output in that span has been 42 points. The Falcons have scored 69, 79 and 70 in the other three.

Bishop Sycamore

Whatever happened to Bishop Sycamore?

There was the furor over Centurions after the nationally televised blowout by IMG Academy that led to all sorts of revealing information about the Columbus-based football team.

Apparently, Bishop-Sycamore’s scheduled lasted just three games (0-3). It appears every remaining opponent dropped them from the schedule and nothing has been heard since.

Just as quickly as it flared up it died down.

NFL officiating

I generally don’t like to criticize officiating at any level but NFL officiating has been astonishingly bad this season.

Missed calls, incorrect calls, blown calls – we’ve seen it all this season and it doesn’t appear as though it’s going to change anytime soon. I know it’s a tough job. There are large and fast moving people all over the field, violent collisions etc. but still, something has to be done.

Postseason tickets

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is trying to plaster this all over the place so if you haven’t seen or heard yet – tickets for all postseason athletic contests must be purchased online at ohsaa.org. No tickets will be sold at the door or gate at any location.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.