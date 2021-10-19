Reggie James Miller

Reggie James Miller fell asleep in his mother’s arms on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Reggie James Miller

He was born on February 23, 2021 to Aaron and Gretchen Miller of Fort Wayne. Reggie was a happy and sweet baby with a loving spirit. He had an infectious smile that was enjoyed by all.

Reggie is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Shawn and Cheryl Klinker of Van Wert; paternal grandparents, Ken and Sally Miller of Fort Wayne and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 22, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 21 and one hour prior to Friday’s service at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.