Van Wert HS Class of 1971 enjoys reunion

VW independent staff and submitted information

The 100th graduating class of Van Wert High School, the Class of 1971, recently celebrated that special distinction and a 50-year reunion with a three-day weekend of social festivities. Activities included a casual gathering at the Elks, a well-attended and informal memorial for the 46 classmates who have passed away and a meal catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ.

The reunion included more visiting at the Junior Fair Building, a self-guided tour of the Van Wert Historical Society buildings and displays with box lunches by Collins Fine Foods, impromptu meetings at various Van Wert eateries and a farewell brunch catered by The Flying Burrito.

The class was honored to have several Van Wert city school faculty members from back in the day attend the main event. Guests included Harvey McMillan, Don and Jean Miller, Larry Schaufelberger, Bill Hetrick, Robert Jr. and Jacquelyn Games, and Doug Zimmerman. Photos are available on the Facebook group page VWHS 1971.

Members of the Van Wert High School Class of 1971, the 100th graduating class at Van Wert, recently held a reunion. Photo submitted

Top, Row 1: Mike Kindell, Nancy (Morgan) Kindell, Teresa (Bowman) Kohn, Val S. Sluterbeck, Maxine (Geething) Stevens, Jim Wilkinson, Bob Say, Pamela (Hurless) Kerns, Jane (Snyder) Strunkenburg, Rebecca (Trim) Mefferd, Anita (Showalter) Gentry, Robin (Wyandt) Roop, Leroy Jenkins, Daniel Gehres, Ava Good. Row 2: Rande (Carter) Kaufman, Sue (Stemen) Lichtle, Roberta (Davis) Meyers, Karen (Stetler) DuCheney, Ruth Dunlap, Deb (Brazen) Moser, Julie (Burnett) Gamble, Joan (Wheeler) Mack, Connie (Waldron) Johnson, Linda (Jacobs) Morris, Sharon (Harmon) Carmean, Betzy (Waltz) Mott, Kathy (Felger) Samra, Deb (Medaugh) Baumert, Danny Miller, Tom Bair. Row 3: Steven Marx, Dick Laudick, Bill Harvey, David Walker, Gary McClellan, Gregory Amstutz, Denny Wagonrod, Bob Winters, John Linser, Larry Claypool, Rodger Hoffman, Ron Evans, Mike Hillery, Bob Gamble.

Bottom, Row 1: Randy Curtiss, Gil Guiterrez, Nancy (Kennedy) Lautzenheiser, Rod Custer, Lindsay Jones, Francine Crider, Laura (Dunlap) Nassar, Tim Coleman, Joyce (Lewis) Coleman, Lucinda (Wermer) Coveney, Judy (Walters) Horn, Rhonda (Shaffer) Archbold, Barb (Karst) Bolenbaugh, Deb (Smith) Kelly. Row 2: Jim Stripe, Dave Bebout, Ed Wells, John Osenbaugh, Linda (Borden) Moran, Carol (Weisman) Kozminski, John Kay, Susan McVay, Diana (Weyandt) Crawford, Alberta (Priddy) McConnell, Toni (Hoverman) Bair, Valerie (Taylor) Baker, Jim Carter, Marilyn (Scaer) Loe. Row 3: Richard Wyandt, Terry Boroff Sr, Jim Reinhart, Tim Grubaugh, Tom Schaadt, Tim Preston, Charlene (Wermer) Cooper, Mark Callow, Barry Crone, Randy Agler, David Brown.