Wassenberg to hand out treats, no tricks!

We will be handing out treats on October 30th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. out at our Beverage Bin! Bring your ghastly ghouls and hobgoblins to the Wass for a treat! No tricks, we promise.

The 44th annual Photography Exhibit will be on view until November 7, so take a moment to take in this excellent collection of photos dealing with beauty in all things and contemporary issues. Most works are for sale. A great space to chill with a glass of wine.

Following on the photography exhibit is our Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 18. The 32nd Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale is fun offering of art for sale by our own Wassenberg artists and a great way to purchase original art at reasonable prices. Buy real art, support artists, decorate your home with cool things? Win Win!

For those who would like to submit work, a WAC membership provides the opportunity to display artwork for a month during the upcoming holiday season. Please submit your work by November 10, 11, 12 or 13. You may enter five pieces. This exhibit will be judged for awards, all art will be accepted. An entry form is available at the art center and online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Art and Pint Nights every Thursday 6–9 p.m. We have a selection of art projects (designed by Ashley!) to choose from, and open the bar. Do you have a project you’d like to start but are feeling nervous? Come and see us, we are here to help!

ArtReach is on! Sign up anytime. We are hosting our after-school art program beginning September 7 and September 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Students ages 7 on up will be taught art techniques by our new instructor Ashley McClure. Sign up is flexible and participation can be month to month to accommodate busy schedules. Call the art center to sign up and/or find additional information.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.