Brian S. Farris

Brian S. Farris, 54, of Wren, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 16, 2021, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Brian S. Farris

He wa born on June 25, 1967, in Van Wert to Cledith and Rita M. (Bidlack) Farris who survive in Grover Hill. On November 9, 1991, he married the love of his life, Laura J. (Allmandinger) Farris who survives in Wren.

Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by his sons, Jarrod D. Tyler S., and Hunter L. (Allyson Rhoades) Farris of Wren; two grandsons, Everett Benson Scott Farris and Logan Eugene Farris; his mother-in-law, Peggy E. Allmandinger of Van Wert; brother-in-law, Michael D. Allmandinger; nephews, Chris (Karla) Schnepp and Bradley M. (Leigha Taylor) Allmandinger; two nieces, Samantha M. Allmandinger and Lexi S. Allmandinger; a great niece, Greta Allmandinger; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth E. Allmandinger, maternal grandparents, Clarence R. and Freda (Bok) Bidlack; paternal grandparents, Ernie and Lola Farris; and an uncle, Aaron Bidlack.

Brian was a 1985 graduate of Wayne Trace High School. After high school he worked at a couple of factories before going to Varco Pruden for several years, then landed his job at General Dynamics. Brian loved being a millwright and loved his many coworkers. They were a very close knit group.

He was a very hard worker and loved to help others. He always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Pastor James Michael Roose officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Calling hours are 2 – 8 p.m., Friday, October 22, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Wren Fire Department or the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.