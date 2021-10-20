Jerry W. Martz

Jerry Wayne Martz, 86, passed away early Monday morning, October 18, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born June 26, 1935 in Berne, Indiana, the son of Ralph T. and Elizabeth M. (Cox) Martz and spent the majority of his life in Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Eugene A. Martz and Roger L. Martz. He is survived by his sister, Patricia L. Jackson.

Jerry served in the U. S. Army in Germany and France following the Korean Conflict.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert with Pastor David Prior presiding.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to: bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.