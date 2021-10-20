Local soccer players named All-NWC

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s Austin Bockrath and Reece Berryman were named to the First Team All-NWC boys’ soccer team earlier this week.

Caden Hanf and Davis Schwartz were named Second Team All-NWC while Jackson Evans and Tristan Taylor earned Honorable Mention accolades.

On the girls’ side, Crestview’s Katelyn Castle was named First Team All-NWC, while teammates Addison Williaman and Addyson Dowler were named Second Team All-NWC and Adessa Alvarez was named Honorable Mention.