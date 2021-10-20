Sectional volleyball, soccer roundup

Volleyball

Defiance 3 Van Wert 1

DEFIANCE — Defiance ended Van Wert’s season 25-23, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12 in the Division II sectional semifinals at Defiance High School on Tuesday.

Carlee Young had 51 digs while Maria Bagley had 25. Finley Foster finished with 26 assists, Mariana Ickes had eight kills and Jordanne Blythe and Sydnee Savage each had six.

The Cougars finished with a 6-17 record.

Soccer

Crestview 2 Delphos St. John’s 1

CONVOY — Crestview advanced to the Division III sectional finals with a 2-1 win over Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday.

Adessa Alvarez and Addison Williman each scored goals for Crestview.

The Lady Knights will face No. 3 seed Coldwater on the road at 5 p.m. Thursday.