9 people appear in VW County Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Five people were sentenced on a variety of charges during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings, along with four other hearings.

Cyle Black, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and three years of community control for OVI, with 30 days of jail to be served immediately. Credit was given for three days already served, but he was ordered to serve 30 additional days at a later date.

In addition, Black’s license was suspended for two years and he was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, pay child support, consume no alcohol or have drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and complete substance and mental health assessments and treatment. He was ordered to pay a $375 fine, partial appointed counsel fees, a monthly probation fee and costs.

Wesley Endicott, 35, of Ft. Jennings, was sentenced five years community control, three years of intensive probation and 30 days of jail to be served at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony.

In addition, Endicott must not have any alcohol or drugs without a prescription, must undergo substance and mental health assessments and treatment and must forfeit any firearms. He was also ordered to pay a monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees and costs.

Narketta Mullins, 46, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. Mullins was given credit for 56 days served and was assessed court costs.

Jared Smith, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years community control for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He must serve 30 days in jail at a later date, perform 200 hours community service, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, maintain employment, pay child support, serve two years of intensive probation and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fee, and costs.

Alan Miller, 63, of Grover Hill, was sentenced to three years community control and 60 days of electronic house arrest for aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He must serve a 30-day jail sentence at a later date, perform 200 hours of community service, undergo substance abuse and mental assessment and treatment, serve two years of intensive probation and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fee, and costs.

One person changed his plea in court this past week.

James Nunemaker, 31, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted safecracking, a fifth degree felony. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. November 29. Nunemaker also admitted to violating his bond and bond was continued at $10,000 cash or commercial surety.

Three people waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial during hearings held in Common Pleas Court.

Michael Sparrow, 30, of Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 29.

Trentin Clodfelter, 21, of Ft. Wayne, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. November 29.

Cory Spencer, 38, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 29.