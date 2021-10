Lancers outduel the Musketeers!

Lincolnview’s Jackson Evans gets his kicks during Wednesday’s Division III sectional semifinal match against Fort Jennings. Evans had an assist and Reece Berryman scored the only goal of the game to lead the Lancers to a 1-0 victory over the Musketeers. Lincolnview will travel to Continental to face the No. 1 seed Pirates in the sectional championship match on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young