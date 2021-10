National Honor Society…

Van Wert High School inducted 37 new members into the National Honor Society during a ceremony held Sunday at Willow Bend Country Club. Juniors and seniors are invited to be a part of this prestigious group by maintaining a 3.6 (or higher) GPA and displaying the four pillars on which NHS is founded: leadership, character, scholarship, and service. The new inductees are (above, Row 1, left to right): Sayler Wise, Lexi Barnhart, Lauren Black, Abbie Mengerink; Row 2: Isabella Ricker, Katie Gamble, Makenna Nagel, Lyndi Delzeith; Row 3: Haylee Hill, Olivia Rutkowski, Kasee Stoller; Row 4: Mackenzie Jones, Whitley Fast, Carly Bebout, Danesha Branson; Row 5: TJ Stoller, Ian Place, Carson Smith, Finley Foster; Row 6: Aidan Pratt, Sofi Houg, Maria Bagley; Row 7: Kyra Welch, Tyra McClain, Garett Gunter; Row 8: Erin Schaufelberger, Kianna Cook, Serena Havill, Noah Spector. Not pictured: Ashton Baer, William Davis, Ashlyn Jennings, Gracie Mull, Piper Pierce, Olivia Quillen, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker. Below are NHS Officers Bobby Spath, Grace Dowler, Nora Doctor and Kayla Krites. Submitted photos