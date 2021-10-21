Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 10
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
High school football’s regular season comes to an end tomorrow night and it’s been an interesting season to say the least, complete with some surprises and some things that weren’t so surprising. This weekend, league and conference champions will be crowned and then teams and fans will wait until Sunday afternoon to get official playoff matchups. Northwest Ohio will be very well represented during the postseason.
Last week I was 17-3, which put my overall season record at 167-35, or 82.6 percent. Unless I completely tank this week, I should be able to hit by regular season goal of at least 80 percent correct picks.
On to Week No. 10 selections.
Games of the Week
Bath (5-4) at Van Wert (8-1)
Van Wert has a lot to play for in this one, namely at least a share of the Western Buckeye League championship and the highest possible seed in Region 14.
Of course, Bath would like to spoil the party and while the Wildcats may be able to pose some challenges, I believe Van Wert simply has too much for Bath to handle.
The pick: Van Wert
Delphos Jefferson (3-6) at Spencerville (4-5)
Aside from the fact that this game has the potential to be a fun shootout, it has playoff implications. Both teams need a win and probably a little help to get in.
Three of Delphos Jefferson’s losses have come by a combined 13 points and I can’t shake the feeling this game will be a close one as well.
However, it’s tough to pick against the Bearcats at home.
The pick: Spencerville
Leipsic (6-3) at Crestview (6-3)
Fun fact: Leipsic’s three losses have come to teams with a combined 24-2 record and two of those losses came by a combined seven points.
I don’t like to pick against the Knights at home and I’m hesitant to do it here. While I won’t be at all shocked if Crestview wins, I’m giving a slight edge to the Vikings in the regular season finale.
The pick: Leipsic
Wapakoneta (7-2) at Defiance (3-6)
You know who’s going to be rooting for the Bulldogs, besides Defiance fans? Van Wert fans.
If the Cougars win and Defiance pulls a big upset, Van Wert would be outright WBL champions. However, I’m not sure the Bulldogs will be able top Wapakoneta. Yes, Defiance has played reasonable well against a couple of decent teams, but this is a tall order.
The pick: Wapakoneta
Wayne Trace (3-6) at Edgerton (4-5)
A toss up game. Wayne Trace needs a win and maybe a tiny bit of help to get in the playoffs.
To be honest, my first instinct is to go with Edgerton at home but after some thought I’m reversing course and going with the Raiders in a close one.
The pick: Wayne Trace
Best of the Rest
WBL
Elida at Shawnee: Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton: Ottawa-Glandorf
St. Marys Memorial at Celina: St. Marys Memorial
NWC
Bluffton at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove
Allen East at Ada: Allen East
GMC
Antwerp at Hicksville: Antwerp
Ayersville at Paulding: Ayersville
Tinora at Fairview: Tinora
MAC
Fort Recovery at New Bremen: New Bremen
Marion Local at Anna: Marion Local
Minster at Versailles: Versailles
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s: St. Henry
Others
Fort Loramie at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic
Lima Sr. at Findlay: Findlay
