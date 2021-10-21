Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 10

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

High school football’s regular season comes to an end tomorrow night and it’s been an interesting season to say the least, complete with some surprises and some things that weren’t so surprising. This weekend, league and conference champions will be crowned and then teams and fans will wait until Sunday afternoon to get official playoff matchups. Northwest Ohio will be very well represented during the postseason.

Last week I was 17-3, which put my overall season record at 167-35, or 82.6 percent. Unless I completely tank this week, I should be able to hit by regular season goal of at least 80 percent correct picks.

On to Week No. 10 selections.

Games of the Week

Bath (5-4) at Van Wert (8-1)

Van Wert has a lot to play for in this one, namely at least a share of the Western Buckeye League championship and the highest possible seed in Region 14.

Of course, Bath would like to spoil the party and while the Wildcats may be able to pose some challenges, I believe Van Wert simply has too much for Bath to handle.

The pick: Van Wert

Delphos Jefferson (3-6) at Spencerville (4-5)

Aside from the fact that this game has the potential to be a fun shootout, it has playoff implications. Both teams need a win and probably a little help to get in.

Three of Delphos Jefferson’s losses have come by a combined 13 points and I can’t shake the feeling this game will be a close one as well.

However, it’s tough to pick against the Bearcats at home.

The pick: Spencerville

Leipsic (6-3) at Crestview (6-3)

Fun fact: Leipsic’s three losses have come to teams with a combined 24-2 record and two of those losses came by a combined seven points.

I don’t like to pick against the Knights at home and I’m hesitant to do it here. While I won’t be at all shocked if Crestview wins, I’m giving a slight edge to the Vikings in the regular season finale.

The pick: Leipsic

Wapakoneta (7-2) at Defiance (3-6)

You know who’s going to be rooting for the Bulldogs, besides Defiance fans? Van Wert fans.

If the Cougars win and Defiance pulls a big upset, Van Wert would be outright WBL champions. However, I’m not sure the Bulldogs will be able top Wapakoneta. Yes, Defiance has played reasonable well against a couple of decent teams, but this is a tall order.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Wayne Trace (3-6) at Edgerton (4-5)

A toss up game. Wayne Trace needs a win and maybe a tiny bit of help to get in the playoffs.

To be honest, my first instinct is to go with Edgerton at home but after some thought I’m reversing course and going with the Raiders in a close one.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Best of the Rest

WBL

Elida at Shawnee: Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton: Ottawa-Glandorf

St. Marys Memorial at Celina: St. Marys Memorial

NWC

Bluffton at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Allen East at Ada: Allen East

GMC

Antwerp at Hicksville: Antwerp

Ayersville at Paulding: Ayersville

Tinora at Fairview: Tinora

MAC

Fort Recovery at New Bremen: New Bremen

Marion Local at Anna: Marion Local

Minster at Versailles: Versailles

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s: St. Henry

Others

Fort Loramie at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic

Lima Sr. at Findlay: Findlay